Go
Toast

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

Come in and enjoy!

482 Moody Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pizza Fontina$20.00
Truffle Fries$12.00
Crispy bacon, grated parmigiano, herbs, drizzled with truffle oil.
(GF option)
Orecchiette Sausage & Broccoli$24.00
Meatballs$12.00
(3) Classic combination of beef, pork & veal served in marinara sauce with a sprinkle of pecorino.
(GF option)
Gnocchi Bolognese$26.00
Arancini$12.00
(3) Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella & pecorino, served with marinara sauce.
Pizza Burrata$19.00
Tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh burrata, fresh basil, oregano, evoo.
Pizza Pepperoni$18.00
Tagliatelle Bolognese$25.00
Classic Bolognese sauce (100% ground beef).
(GF option)
Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo.
See full menu

Location

482 Moody Street

Waltham MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vinotta Restaurant

No reviews yet

Vinotta Restaurant serves simple food made with fresh, wholesome, organic ingredients using locally sourced vendors. Flowing between classic and modern Italian favorites all made from scratch and sure to suit your palate. Domestic and imported wine selections to compliment food choices available for in-house and take out dining.

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paisano Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Basil on Moody

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston