Charcoal Venice

James Beach

JJames’ Beach, is the iconic Venice Beach restaurant. For 26 years we've served modern California comfort food using the best natural ingredients from local purveyors and farms, on our outdoor secluded patio and in our clubby dining room. Locals love our mahi tacos (featured in the film I love you. Man), fried Mary's natural chicken, natural and prime meats and fresh sustainable seafood along with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our indoor and outdoor bars serve Venice's best classic and innovative cocktails and draft beers, and our extensive wine list focuses on exciting new and traditional winemakers. We specialize in private parties in our "Best of LA" bungalow Clubhouse. Please note: Table requests are not guaranteed; however, we will do our best to accommodate them. Parties of 9 or more, please contact the restaurant. We require masks to enter the restaurant, proof of vaccination for indoor dining and please wear masks whenever not at your table or the bar. Thank you

