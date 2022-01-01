Go
Charcoal Venice

You can now order online for pickup at Charcoal!

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

425 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (5865 reviews)

Popular Items

Cabbage Baked in the Embers$12.00
Yogurt, Sumac, Lemon Zest
Boneless 1/2 Chicken Salsa Verde$29.00
Coal Roasted Carrots$14.00
Sheep's Milk Ricotta, Herbs, Honey, Black Pepper
Steak Fries$12.00
with Ketchup and Mustard
8 oz Certified Angus Filet$50.00
Smoky Grilled Chicken Wings$17.50
Oregano, Chili, Vinegar
Prime Skirt Steak$44.00
Chopped Salad$17.00
Tomato, Havarti, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Kalamata Olives, Jo-Jo's Vinaigrette
Yukon Potato Baked in the Coals$14.00
Salted Butter, Crème Fraiche, Aged Gouda, Chive
Broccolini$14.00
Broccolini, Onions, Fermented Black Beans, Mint
Upscale
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

425 Washington Blvd

Marina Del Rey CA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:30 pm
James Beach

JJames’ Beach, is the iconic Venice Beach restaurant. For 26 years we've served modern California comfort food using the best natural ingredients from local purveyors and farms, on our outdoor secluded patio and in our clubby dining room. Locals love our mahi tacos (featured in the film I love you. Man), fried Mary's natural chicken, natural and prime meats and fresh sustainable seafood along with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our indoor and outdoor bars serve Venice's best classic and innovative cocktails and draft beers, and our extensive wine list focuses on exciting new and traditional winemakers. We specialize in private parties in our "Best of LA" bungalow Clubhouse. Please note: Table requests are not guaranteed; however, we will do our best to accommodate them. Parties of 9 or more, please contact the restaurant. We require masks to enter the restaurant, proof of vaccination for indoor dining and please wear masks whenever not at your table or the bar. Thank you

