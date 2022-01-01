Go
CHARCOAL

Located in Downtown Edmonds, Charcoal is the brainchild of Chef Jake Wilson. At the heart of the kitchen is a custom built, natural fired Argentinian style grill which brings a unique dining experience to New Modern American cuisine.

202B Main St.

Edmonds WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oasis Tea Zone - Downtown Edmonds

THE MARKET

The MAR·KET is Downtown Edmonds' only Fishmonger & Eatery featuring fresh seafood, prepared bites and local food centric retail. The shop is located next to the iconic Edmonds Fountain where the Farmer's Market thrives in the summer months. Walk up to our Main Street window and order away Fish Tacos, or join us inside for a dozen oysters paired with beer and wine. The MAR·KET will take you on a stroll through the culinary bounty of the sea!

Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

