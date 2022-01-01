Sinsational Boards Charcuterie & Foodie Boxes
Charcuterie for one or 100, we create portable charcuterie boards! Made with 3 types of cheeses, 2 types of cured meats, seasonal fruits, nuts and honey or preserves.
We also have Monthly Foodie Boxes as well as Dessert Boxes.
707 Fremont Street
Location
707 Fremont Street
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
eat.
The Downtown Breakfast & Lunch Joint
Corduroy
Come in and enjoy!
Atomic Liquors & Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
The Mob Museum
Come in and enjoy!