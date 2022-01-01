Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Chardon

Go
Chardon restaurants
Toast

Chardon restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Chardon

110 Cherry Ave, Chardon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catering: Buffalo Chicken Salad Tray$34.99
Boneless wings tossed in mild sauce with black olives, green peppers, and tomatoes topped with provolone, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Chardon
Restaurant banner

 

Congins pizza Chardon

104 South Street, Chardon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.50
Fried Chicken in Mild Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, & Croutons
More about Congins pizza Chardon

Browse other tasty dishes in Chardon

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chef Salad

Map

More near Chardon to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Mentor

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston