Grilled chicken salad in Chardon

Chardon restaurants
Chardon restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Chardon

110 Cherry Ave, Chardon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray$34.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Chardon
Congins pizza Chardon

104 South Street, Chardon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad$9.50
Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, & Croutons
Large Caesar Salad w/ Grilled or Fried Chicken$9.50
Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons (Caesar Dressing)
More about Congins pizza Chardon

