Charga Grill

International Rotisserie House

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

5151 Lee Highway • $

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Seasoned Fries$5.00
Charga Half$9.00
Charga Whole Chicken w/4 Sides$28.00
Green Sauce$0.50
Garlic Sauce$0.50
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Steak N Cheese 12in$12.00
Yellow Sauce$0.50
Angus Beef Burger$10.00
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

5151 Lee Highway

Arlington VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
