Go
Toast

Charlene's / Flagstar Strand

Come in and enjoy!

12 North Saginaw Street

No reviews yet

Location

12 North Saginaw Street

Pontiac MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Batch No. 154

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LM

No reviews yet

Subject to Availability;;
48-hour noticed on all catering....

Alley Cat Cafe

No reviews yet

A groovy little restaurant and coffee shop in the heart of downtown Pontiac serving all coffee drinks, beer, wine, alcohol, sliders, tacos, sandwiches, soups, salads, sweets & more

Hunter House Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Classic sliders and fries since 1952.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston