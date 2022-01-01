Go
Charles Village Pub & Patio

Located in the heart of historic Towson, Charles Village Pub & Patio also known as CVP is a local landmark and neighborhood favorite. Family ownned and operated since 1987.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

19 West Pennsylvania Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)

Popular Items

California Cobb$16.99
MIXED GREENS W/ GRILLED CHICKEN, SLICED EGG, AVOCADO, BACON, GRAPE TOMATOES, DICED RED ONION, FIRE ROSTED CORN & CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
Crispy Brussels$9.99
Fried up crispy but tender on the inside. Served with spicy ranch
Side Fries$2.99
C/O Soda Can$2.50
OBG Cheeseburger$13.99
Our Handmade Burger cooked to your liking, topped with your choice of cheese.
Wings$14.99
Crispy wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
Buff Bites$11.99
Homemade crispy chicken bites, tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
C/O Bottled Water$2.00
Crab Pretzel$14.99
A large soft pretzel baked with crab dip and melted shredded cheese, topped with old bay
Chicken Tenders$10.99
House made, with your choice of dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19 West Pennsylvania Ave

Towson MD

Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

