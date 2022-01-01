Charleston Restaurant
Celebrated pick for New American plates & a well-curated wine list in white-tablecloth environs.
1000 Lancaster St
Location
1000 Lancaster St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Black Olive
The Black Olive Restaurant sits in quaint elegance on the cobblestone section of Bond Street in old Fells Point, and though the restaurant itself is twenty years old, the spirit from which it springs holds a story that stretches through multiple generations. The restaurant is owned by the Spiliadis family, whose passion for food as art is grounded in a basic aesthetic principle: cook your food with an eye towards simplicity and tradition, and use only the finest ingredients, no matter what it takes to find them.
“Swimmingly fresh” fish is whisked from the ice display to be “prepared simply and beautifully” in the “delectable Greek style” before being filleted tableside at this “authentic” Fells Point Hellenic seafood specialist; “knowledgeable” servers and an “elegant, relaxed atmosphere” help make it a “perennial favorite” for those “willing to pay” the “heavy price tag.”
Food rated Extraordinary to perfection- Zagat
Ampersea
Come in and enjoy!
Harbor East Deli
Harbor East Delicatessen and Pizzeria has become the area’s premier fast-casual restaurant, serving the best soups, salads, pizza and hot and cold sandwiches. Located in the bustling neighborhood of Harbor East, the deli offers quality food at an affordable price.
We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering and host happy hours Monday–Friday, 4pm–7pm. Please stop in for breakfast, lunch, dinner or until 3am on Friday and Saturday. See you soon!
The Point In Fells
Family owned and operated, The Point Restaurant Group prides on catering to what people want and we know what it takes for our guests to have an enjoyable dining experience. Our scratch kitchen uses only the freshest local ingredients, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options and our menus are revamped seasonally to keep things interesting (and of course, to keep your palates happy).
Located in historic Fells Point at the corner of Thames and South Anne Street, you’ll be able to enjoy amazing harbor views during your visit with us. If you’re looking for that classic Fells Point bar atmosphere, our first floor is equipped with plenty of TV’s to follow whatever sporting event you’re into, live music every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as our game room with pool, skeeball and more. Hoping for a quieter atmosphere? Head upstairs for additional dining and a separate bar.