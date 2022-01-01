Ansonborough restaurants you'll love

Ansonborough restaurants
Toast

Ansonborough's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Ansonborough restaurants

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
dashi stock, shiro miso, wakame, tofu, scallion
Shumai$7.00
steamed shrimp dumplings
Ginger Salad$3.00
house-made ginger dressing, iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, English cucumber, red cabbage, carrot
More about SHIKI
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

36 N Market St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (257 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll (Warm)$22.00
Classic Roll (Chilled)$22.00
Lobster Salad Roll$22.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Cru Cafe image

 

Cru Cafe

18 Pinckney Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (7038 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
C.A.B. Burger$12.25
On a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of toppings (choice of side)
Garlic Chicken Club$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack,
Mayo, Sourdough (choice of side)
General Tso's Chicken$16.50
Fried Rice, Asian Slaw
More about Cru Cafe
Delaney Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Delaney Oyster House

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blue Crab Rice$29.00
Sofrito, Cilantro, Bacon
Crispy Fish Platter$26.00
House Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar Fries
Chicken Strips$7.00
Fries, House Ranch
More about Delaney Oyster House

