Ansonborough restaurants you'll love
Ansonborough's top cuisines
Must-try Ansonborough restaurants
More about SHIKI
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
dashi stock, shiro miso, wakame, tofu, scallion
|Shumai
|$7.00
steamed shrimp dumplings
|Ginger Salad
|$3.00
house-made ginger dressing, iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, English cucumber, red cabbage, carrot
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
36 N Market St, Charleston
|Popular items
|CT Roll (Warm)
|$22.00
|Classic Roll (Chilled)
|$22.00
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$22.00
More about Cru Cafe
Cru Cafe
18 Pinckney Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|C.A.B. Burger
|$12.25
On a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of toppings (choice of side)
|Garlic Chicken Club
|$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack,
Mayo, Sourdough (choice of side)
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.50
Fried Rice, Asian Slaw