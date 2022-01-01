Charleston bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Charleston

Patrick Properties Hospitality Group image

 

Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

442 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette (GF)$15.00
(GF) Shaved radish, grape tomato, goat cheese, pistachio
Herbed Stuffing$20.00
Sage, thyme, caramelized onions
Bourbon Praline Cinnamon Rolls$15.00
Cream cheese icing (Half dozen rolls)
More about Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
RENZO image

PIZZA

RENZO

384 Huger St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wrath Of Kahan Pizza$16.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
Caesar Salad$15.00
- escarole, celery, crunchy seeds, parmesan, anchovy dressing -
Margherita Pizza$13.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
More about RENZO
Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Chicken Wings$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
Mac & Cheese Bites$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
More about Mac’s Place
Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
grandma sauce, melted mozzarella
More about Berkeley's
The Pass image

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All Day BS$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
Chips$2.50
Assorted Variety
V-Card (Vegan)$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
More about The Pass
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Toast image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
More about Toast
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
More about Home Team BBQ
La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Queasabirria Tacos (3)$17.50
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
California Burrito$19.00
Stuffed with French Fries, grilled steak, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Cheese Dip$8.00
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
More about La Nortena
Bay Street Biergarten image

 

Bay Street Biergarten

549 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 3.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biergarten Pretzel$9.00
Haus Made Pretzel served with Smoked Cheese Sauce and Lusty Monk Mustard.
Cheese Steak$14.00
Traditional Philly. Shaved Ribeye, Provolone and White American Cheese, Caramelized onions, Amoroso Hoagie.
Freaky Taters$12.00
Giant Helping of Tots with Smoked Cheese Sauce, Demi Glaze, Bacon Jam and Green Onions.
More about Bay Street Biergarten
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow
Kid Burger$8.00
Choose one Side
More about Ms. Rose's
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.50
with fries and honey mustard
Chef Salad$9.99
Chopped Romaine, ham, turkey bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
with marinara
More about The Griffon
Rappahannock Oyster Bar image

 

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

701 East Bay Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Cocktail$10.00
Fresh Greens Salad$13.00
Fish Milanese$23.00
More about Rappahannock Oyster Bar
201 John King Grill & Bar image

 

201 John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Royale With Cheese Burger$13.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
Delaney Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Delaney Oyster House

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blue Crab Rice$29.00
Sofrito, Cilantro, Bacon
Crispy Fish Platter$26.00
House Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar Fries
Chicken Strips$7.00
Fries, House Ranch
More about Delaney Oyster House
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Crumble Cheesecake$12.00
New York style cheesecake with spiced apples and an oat crumble topping, caramel drizzle.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten
Carrot Cake$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
Cannoli Cake$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.
More about Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
Bangin Quesadilla$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
Guacamole$10.50
Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Rudy Royale image

CHICKEN

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Apple Cobbler$8.00
BROWN SUGAR CRUMBLE. VANILLA-BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
CLASSIC WEDGE$12.00
ICEBERG LETTUCE. BLUE CHEESE. BACON. PICKLED RED ONION.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
DUKES. DILL SLAW. PICKLES. SIDE.
More about Rudy Royale
Uncork image

 

Uncork

476 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted and Glazed Brussel Sprouts Salad$15.00
Whipped Goat Cheese Crostini$10.00
More about Uncork

