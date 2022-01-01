Charleston bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Charleston
442 King Street, Charleston
|Artisan Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette (GF)
|$15.00
(GF) Shaved radish, grape tomato, goat cheese, pistachio
|Herbed Stuffing
|$20.00
Sage, thyme, caramelized onions
|Bourbon Praline Cinnamon Rolls
|$15.00
Cream cheese icing (Half dozen rolls)
PIZZA
RENZO
384 Huger St, Charleston
|Wrath Of Kahan Pizza
|$16.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
- escarole, celery, crunchy seeds, parmesan, anchovy dressing -
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|12 Chicken Wings
|$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
|Cheesesteak
|$13.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
grandma sauce, melted mozzarella
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|All Day BS
|$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
|Chips
|$2.50
Assorted Variety
|V-Card (Vegan)
|$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
|The Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|12 Wings
|$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
|Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
|Fiery Ron's Burger
|$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Queasabirria Tacos (3)
|$17.50
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
|California Burrito
|$19.00
Stuffed with French Fries, grilled steak, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Cheese Dip
|$8.00
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
549 E Bay St, Charleston
|Biergarten Pretzel
|$9.00
Haus Made Pretzel served with Smoked Cheese Sauce and Lusty Monk Mustard.
|Cheese Steak
|$14.00
Traditional Philly. Shaved Ribeye, Provolone and White American Cheese, Caramelized onions, Amoroso Hoagie.
|Freaky Taters
|$12.00
Giant Helping of Tots with Smoked Cheese Sauce, Demi Glaze, Bacon Jam and Green Onions.
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
|Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow
|Kid Burger
|$8.00
Choose one Side
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
with fries and honey mustard
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
Chopped Romaine, ham, turkey bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheese.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
with marinara
701 East Bay Street, Charleston
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$10.00
|Fresh Greens Salad
|$13.00
|Fish Milanese
|$23.00
428 King Street, Charleston
|Royale With Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing
SEAFOOD
Delaney Oyster House
115 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Blue Crab Rice
|$29.00
Sofrito, Cilantro, Bacon
|Crispy Fish Platter
|$26.00
House Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar Fries
|Chicken Strips
|$7.00
Fries, House Ranch
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Apple Crumble Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York style cheesecake with spiced apples and an oat crumble topping, caramel drizzle.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten
|Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
|Cannoli Cake
|$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
|Bangin Quesadilla
|$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
|Guacamole
|$10.50
Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.
CHICKEN
Rudy Royale
209 East Bay Street, Charleston
|Apple Cobbler
|$8.00
BROWN SUGAR CRUMBLE. VANILLA-BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
|CLASSIC WEDGE
|$12.00
ICEBERG LETTUCE. BLUE CHEESE. BACON. PICKLED RED ONION.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
DUKES. DILL SLAW. PICKLES. SIDE.