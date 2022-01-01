Charleston BBQ restaurants you'll love

Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pick 1$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Pick 2$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Mac and Cheese Balls$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket$26.00
$26/lb- Our famous Central Texas style brisket is also our most popular item. Specify either lean, fatty or mixed when ordering!
Pulled Pork
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
More about Lewis Barbecue
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
More about Home Team BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PORK PLATE$15.49
8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
KID TENDERS$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
More about Home Team BBQ
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Plate$15.99
1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread
#2 Cheeseburger$8.25
1/3 lb
Basket$3.50
Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.
More about Melvin's BBQ
120 Queology image

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Marinara sauce
Pork Slider (1)$4.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
Pulled Pork Sand w/ Side$12.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
More about 120 Queology

