Charleston BBQ restaurants you'll love
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pick 1
|$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Pick 2
|$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
More about Lewis Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Popular items
|Sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket
|$26.00
$26/lb- Our famous Central Texas style brisket is also our most popular item. Specify either lean, fatty or mixed when ordering!
|Pulled Pork
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
|Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
|Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
|Fiery Ron's Burger
|$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
1011 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|PORK PLATE
|$15.49
8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
|KID TENDERS
|$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Popular items
|Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
|Fiery Ron's Burger
|$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
More about Melvin's BBQ
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pork Plate
|$15.99
1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread
|#2 Cheeseburger
|$8.25
1/3 lb
|Basket
|$3.50
Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.