Charleston caterers you'll love

Must-try caterers in Charleston

El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CABEZA$4.00
CHEEK MEAT
AL PASTOR$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
BIRRIA ESPECIAL$14.00
More about El PinchoTaco
Rosebay image

 

Rosebay

1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Supper - Italian Feast$59.00
Served with
- House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip
- "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce
- Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream
- Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
Whipped Feta Dip (V)$10.00
Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite
Black Garlic Meatloaf$13.00
Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables
More about Rosebay
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket$26.00
$26/lb- Our famous Central Texas style brisket is also our most popular item. Specify either lean, fatty or mixed when ordering!
Pulled Pork
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
More about Lewis Barbecue
Bodega Todo image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Jalapeño Agave. Served on a brioche bun.
CREAMY CHILE QUESO W/ CHIPS$11.00
Our signature creamy green chile queso. Served with fried tortilla chips.
More about Bodega Todo

