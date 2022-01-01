Charleston caterers you'll love
Must-try caterers in Charleston
More about El PinchoTaco
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
|Popular items
|CABEZA
|$4.00
CHEEK MEAT
|AL PASTOR
|$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
|BIRRIA ESPECIAL
|$14.00
More about Rosebay
Rosebay
1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston
|Popular items
|Family Supper - Italian Feast
|$59.00
Served with
- House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip
- "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce
- Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream
- Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
|Whipped Feta Dip (V)
|$10.00
Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite
|Black Garlic Meatloaf
|$13.00
Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables
More about Lewis Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Popular items
|Sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket
|$26.00
$26/lb- Our famous Central Texas style brisket is also our most popular item. Specify either lean, fatty or mixed when ordering!
|Pulled Pork
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
|Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
More about Bodega Todo
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|Popular items
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
|SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Jalapeño Agave. Served on a brioche bun.
|CREAMY CHILE QUESO W/ CHIPS
|$11.00
Our signature creamy green chile queso. Served with fried tortilla chips.