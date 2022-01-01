Charleston Chicken restaurants you'll love

FLYING LEGS image

 

FLYING LEGS

7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C4- 5 Pc Wings & 2 Pc Fish Combo$13.25
Come With Drink
C6- 5 Pc Wings & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo$13.25
Come With Drink
Build Your Own Combo
1 Seafood Come With 1 Corn 1 Potato
More about FLYING LEGS
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Boxcar Betty's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Betty's

7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Double Smash Burger$7.89
Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Boxcar Betty's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Boxcar Betty's

1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Chicken Not So Waffle$8.09
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Rudy Royale image

CHICKEN

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Apple Cobbler$8.00
BROWN SUGAR CRUMBLE. VANILLA-BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
CLASSIC WEDGE$12.00
ICEBERG LETTUCE. BLUE CHEESE. BACON. PICKLED RED ONION.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
DUKES. DILL SLAW. PICKLES. SIDE.
More about Rudy Royale
Street Bird, Westside image

 

Street Bird, Westside

218 President Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Street Bird, Westside
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pizza Company - North Charleston

8780 Rivers Ave suite c-318,, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Super Meat Lover$18.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Bacon topped with Mozzarella Provolone
Jumbo Cheese Pizza$20.99
Mozzarella included. Just choose the base and toppings you crave!
10" Hawaiian$12.99
Ham & Pineapple Topped with Mozzarella Provolone
More about Southern Pizza Company - North Charleston

