Charleston Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Charleston
More about FLYING LEGS
FLYING LEGS
7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston
|Popular items
|C4- 5 Pc Wings & 2 Pc Fish Combo
|$13.25
Come With Drink
|C6- 5 Pc Wings & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo
|$13.25
Come With Drink
|Build Your Own Combo
1 Seafood Come With 1 Corn 1 Potato
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Popular items
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Boxcar Betty's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Betty's
7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Boxcar
|$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Double Smash Burger
|$7.89
Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.
More about Boxcar Betty's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Boxcar Betty's
1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Boxcar
|$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Chicken Not So Waffle
|$8.09
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about Rudy Royale
CHICKEN
Rudy Royale
209 East Bay Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Apple Cobbler
|$8.00
BROWN SUGAR CRUMBLE. VANILLA-BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
|CLASSIC WEDGE
|$12.00
ICEBERG LETTUCE. BLUE CHEESE. BACON. PICKLED RED ONION.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
DUKES. DILL SLAW. PICKLES. SIDE.
More about Southern Pizza Company - North Charleston
Southern Pizza Company - North Charleston
8780 Rivers Ave suite c-318,, North Charleston
|Popular items
|14" Super Meat Lover
|$18.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Bacon topped with Mozzarella Provolone
|Jumbo Cheese Pizza
|$20.99
Mozzarella included. Just choose the base and toppings you crave!
|10" Hawaiian
|$12.99
Ham & Pineapple Topped with Mozzarella Provolone