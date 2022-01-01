Charleston sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Charleston
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
|Cheesesteak
|$13.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
grandma sauce, melted mozzarella
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Popular items
|Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza
|$15.00
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$6.95
The Pass
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|All Day BS
|$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
|Chips
|$2.50
Assorted Variety
|V-Card (Vegan)
|$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Bull B.L.T
|$15.00
Heritage Farms bacon, butter lettuce, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Brown's Court sourdough with fresh-cut fries
|Harleston Green Standard
|$10.00
two eggs, Heritage Farms bacon or linguica sausage, grits or home fries, toast and house-made jam
|Taco Fried Chicken
|$5.00
fried chicken, sriracha aioli, benne seed slaw, North Carolina sharp cheddar
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
|Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
|Fiery Ron's Burger
|$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Betty's
7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Boxcar
|$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Double Smash Burger
|$7.89
Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Popular items
|Apple Almond Salad
|$9.49
mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese, and dried cranberries
|Wellness Wrap
|$9.99
Cucumbers, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, black bean corn salsa, and hummus in a wrap served with Vinaigrette dressing
|Halo Smash Burger!
|$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|Popular items
|16" Supreme
|$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|16" Meat Lovers
|$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Boxcar Betty's
1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Boxcar
|$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Chicken Not So Waffle
|$8.09
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pork Plate
|$15.99
1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread
|#2 Cheeseburger
|$8.25
1/3 lb
|Basket
|$3.50
Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.