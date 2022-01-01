Charleston sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Charleston

Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
grandma sauce, melted mozzarella
More about Berkeley's
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza$15.00
Garlic Knots$7.00
Kid's Cheese Pizza$6.95
More about Vespa Pizza
The Pass image

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All Day BS$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
Chips$2.50
Assorted Variety
V-Card (Vegan)$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
More about The Pass
60 Bull Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bull B.L.T$15.00
Heritage Farms bacon, butter lettuce, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Brown's Court sourdough with fresh-cut fries
Harleston Green Standard$10.00
two eggs, Heritage Farms bacon or linguica sausage, grits or home fries, toast and house-made jam
Taco Fried Chicken$5.00
fried chicken, sriracha aioli, benne seed slaw, North Carolina sharp cheddar
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
More about Home Team BBQ
Boxcar Betty's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Betty's

7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Double Smash Burger$7.89
Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Almond Salad$9.49
mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese, and dried cranberries
Wellness Wrap$9.99
Cucumbers, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, black bean corn salsa, and hummus in a wrap served with Vinaigrette dressing
Halo Smash Burger!$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
More about Halo
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Supreme$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Meat Lovers$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
Boxcar Betty's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Boxcar Betty's

1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Chicken Not So Waffle$8.09
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Plate$15.99
1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread
#2 Cheeseburger$8.25
1/3 lb
Basket$3.50
Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.
More about Melvin's BBQ
120 Queology image

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Marinara sauce
Pork Slider (1)$4.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
Pulled Pork Sand w/ Side$12.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
More about 120 Queology

