Charleston pizza restaurants you'll love

RENZO image

PIZZA

RENZO

384 Huger St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wrath Of Kahan Pizza$16.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
Caesar Salad$15.00
- escarole, celery, crunchy seeds, parmesan, anchovy dressing -
Margherita Pizza$13.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
More about RENZO
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza$15.00
Garlic Knots$7.00
Kid's Cheese Pizza$6.95
More about Vespa Pizza
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen image

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$2.49
We hand cut our fries every day!
Medium Pizza$11.49
14" pie. 8 slices.
Single Burger$6.50
Choose a single, double or triple patty. Add the toppings and sauces you want!
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Supreme$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Meat Lovers$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
Neon Tiger image

 

Neon Tiger

King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, and melted cheese served on a soft pretzel bun
Pepperoni$18.00
Classic tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and seitan pepperoni
Buffalo Cauliflower$20.00
Potato cauliflower cream sauce base, crushed red pepper, battered & fried cauliflower topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese buffalo sauce, and green onions.
*note: we offer the gluten free crust with this pizza, however the cauliflower is already breaded so the pizza is not GF!
More about Neon Tiger
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pizza Company - North Charleston

8780 Rivers Ave suite c-318,, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Super Meat Lover$18.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Bacon topped with Mozzarella Provolone
Jumbo Cheese Pizza$20.99
Mozzarella included. Just choose the base and toppings you crave!
10" Hawaiian$12.99
Ham & Pineapple Topped with Mozzarella Provolone
More about Southern Pizza Company - North Charleston

