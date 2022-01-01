Charleston pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
RENZO
384 Huger St, Charleston
|Wrath Of Kahan Pizza
|$16.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
- escarole, celery, crunchy seeds, parmesan, anchovy dressing -
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza
|$15.00
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$6.95
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|French Fries
|$2.49
We hand cut our fries every day!
|Medium Pizza
|$11.49
14" pie. 8 slices.
|Single Burger
|$6.50
Choose a single, double or triple patty. Add the toppings and sauces you want!
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|16" Supreme
|$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|16" Meat Lovers
|$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
Neon Tiger
King Street, Charleston
|Big Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, and melted cheese served on a soft pretzel bun
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
Classic tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and seitan pepperoni
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$20.00
Potato cauliflower cream sauce base, crushed red pepper, battered & fried cauliflower topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese buffalo sauce, and green onions.
*note: we offer the gluten free crust with this pizza, however the cauliflower is already breaded so the pizza is not GF!
Southern Pizza Company - North Charleston
8780 Rivers Ave suite c-318,, North Charleston
|14" Super Meat Lover
|$18.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Bacon topped with Mozzarella Provolone
|Jumbo Cheese Pizza
|$20.99
Mozzarella included. Just choose the base and toppings you crave!
|10" Hawaiian
|$12.99
Ham & Pineapple Topped with Mozzarella Provolone