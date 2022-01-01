Cannonborough restaurants you'll love

Go
Cannonborough restaurants
Toast

Cannonborough's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Cannonborough restaurants

Brown's Court Bakery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Brown's Court Bakery

199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce
Large Cheese Pizza$21.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
Small Brie Brie Baby Pizza$20.00
Brie, honey, ham, pear, olive oil and garlic base
More about Brown's Court Bakery
The Pass image

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All Day BS$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
Chips$2.50
Assorted Variety
V-Card (Vegan)$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
More about The Pass
Pink Bellies image

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OG Garlic Noodles$16.00
Egg Noodles, Parm, Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
Garlic KFC Wings$16.00
Sweet Soy Glaze, Blue Cheese, Pickled Daikon, Scallions, Chives
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
Spicy Lamb Dumplings$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
More about Pink Bellies
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Supreme$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Meat Lovers$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
Estadio Charleston image

TAPAS

Estadio Charleston

122 spring st, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GILDAS$5.00
CROQUETAS$11.00
HASHBROWNS$8.00
More about Estadio Charleston
Chasing Sage image

TAPAS

Chasing Sage

267 Rutledge Ave, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Karaage Fried Chicken$10.00
ginger sake marinade, spicy scallion mayonnaise (gluten free)
Chewy Mochi Doughnut$3.50
gluten free
Pad See Ew Shrimp Noodle$19.00
Red curry, coconut, shiitake mushroom, galangal root (gluten free)
More about Chasing Sage

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cannonborough

Cheese Pizza

Cheesy Bread

Map

More near Cannonborough to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston