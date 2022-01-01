Cannonborough restaurants you'll love
Cannonborough's top cuisines
Must-try Cannonborough restaurants
More about Brown's Court Bakery
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Brown's Court Bakery
199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Large Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$21.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
|Small Brie Brie Baby Pizza
|$20.00
Brie, honey, ham, pear, olive oil and garlic base
More about The Pass
The Pass
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|All Day BS
|$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
|Chips
|$2.50
Assorted Variety
|V-Card (Vegan)
|$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
More about Pink Bellies
Pink Bellies
595 king st ste 1, charleston
|Popular items
|OG Garlic Noodles
|$16.00
Egg Noodles, Parm, Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
|Garlic KFC Wings
|$16.00
Sweet Soy Glaze, Blue Cheese, Pickled Daikon, Scallions, Chives
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
|Spicy Lamb Dumplings
|$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|Popular items
|16" Supreme
|$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|16" Meat Lovers
|$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Estadio Charleston
TAPAS
Estadio Charleston
122 spring st, Charleston
|Popular items
|GILDAS
|$5.00
|CROQUETAS
|$11.00
|HASHBROWNS
|$8.00
More about Chasing Sage
TAPAS
Chasing Sage
267 Rutledge Ave, Charleston
|Popular items
|Karaage Fried Chicken
|$10.00
ginger sake marinade, spicy scallion mayonnaise (gluten free)
|Chewy Mochi Doughnut
|$3.50
gluten free
|Pad See Ew Shrimp Noodle
|$19.00
Red curry, coconut, shiitake mushroom, galangal root (gluten free)