Cannonborough sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Cannonborough

The Pass image

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All Day BS$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
Chips$2.50
Assorted Variety
V-Card (Vegan)$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Supreme$22.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Meat Lovers$20.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
