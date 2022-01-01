Cheese pizza in Cannonborough
Cannonborough restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Brown's Court Bakery
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Brown's Court Bakery
199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$21.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$11.00
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$14.00
Red sauce and mozzarella.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
|16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
|10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.