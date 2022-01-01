Cheese pizza in Cannonborough

Go
Cannonborough restaurants
Toast

Cannonborough restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Brown's Court Bakery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Brown's Court Bakery

199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Large Cheese Pizza$21.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
Small Cheese Pizza$14.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
More about Brown's Court Bakery
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$11.00
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$6.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$14.00
Red sauce and mozzarella.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.21
Red sauce and mozzarella.
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.53
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$12.74
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Cannonborough

Cheesy Bread

Map

More near Cannonborough to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston