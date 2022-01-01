Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Cannonborough

Go
Cannonborough restaurants
Toast

Cannonborough restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.18
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Cannonborough

Cookies

Stromboli

Caprese Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chef Salad

Cheese Pizza

Greek Salad

Greek Pizza

Map

More near Cannonborough to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston