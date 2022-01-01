Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Cannonborough
/
Charleston
/
Cannonborough
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cannonborough restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
Avg 4.6
(1023 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.18
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Cannonborough
Cookies
Stromboli
Caprese Salad
Turkey Clubs
Chef Salad
Cheese Pizza
Greek Salad
Greek Pizza
More near Cannonborough to explore
West Ashley
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
French Quarter
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Radcliffborough
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Daniel Island
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Ansonborough
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston