Daniel Island restaurants you'll love

More about Vespa Pizza
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Popular items
|Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza
|$15.00
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$6.95
More about Ristorante LIDI
FRENCH FRIES
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
chopped hearts of romaine, croutons and house made dressing
|Bocconcini Di Mozzarella
|$9.00
Mozzarella breaded and deep-fried, with house made marinara
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.00
Breaded fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara
More about New Realm Brewing - Charleston
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New Realm Brewing - Charleston
880 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
Tomato, Bibb Lettuce,
Comeback Sauce, Brioche Bun
|New Realm Burger
|$14.50
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib
White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Hand-Pressed Cuban
|$14.00
Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard,
House-made Sour Pickles
*This item cannot be modified*
More about Beech - Daniel Island
Beech - Daniel Island
864 Island Park Dr Suite 102, Charleston
|Popular items
|BAB BOWL
|$12.75
100% Organic and Gluten Free, Acai and Granola
Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Hemp Seeds, Raw Honey
|THE ORIGINAL OG BOWL
|$13.50
CHOOSE YOUR BASE & PROTEIN
PICKLED CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS, SPICY MAYO
|BUILD YOUR OWN POKE BOWL
|$12.50