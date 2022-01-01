Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Daniel Island

Go
Daniel Island restaurants
Toast

Daniel Island restaurants that serve calamari

Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari - Crispy$11.00
More about Vespa Pizza
Ristorante LIDI image

FRENCH FRIES

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$9.00
baby squid, flour dusted, fried served with marinara
More about Ristorante LIDI

Browse other tasty dishes in Daniel Island

Caesar Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Caprese Salad

Lasagna

Mussels

Spaghetti

Map

More near Daniel Island to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston