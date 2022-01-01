Chicken parmesan in Daniel Island
Daniel Island restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Ristorante LIDI
FRENCH FRIES
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Kids Chicken Parmesan
|$9.00
Small portion spaghetti and marinara with breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.00
Breaded fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara
|Chicken Parmigiana Panini
|$9.00
Breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll