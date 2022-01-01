Bacon cheeseburgers in Charleston
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Pesto Pasta
|$14.00
Rotini pasta, tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, tossed with pesto sauce & topped with parmesan cheese.
|Whipped Feta Brussels
|$9.50
Crispy fried brussel sprouts over whipped feta, topped with spicy Thai chili sauce & parmesan cheese.
|Harbor View Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|SHRIMP TACO
|$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
|$4.50
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|Royale With Cheese Burger
|$14.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing
|Basic Burger
|$11.00
Sharp American, White Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Jr Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.
|Pork Plate
|$17.00
1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread
|Basket
|$3.50
Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.
Neon Tiger
King Street, Charleston
|BBQ Burger
|$18.00
Chargrilled Beyond burger served on a soft pretzel bun with crispy bacon, melted cheese, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Golden brown baked butternut squash mac and cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs and parmesan.
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
Classic tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and seitan pepperoni