Banana pudding in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve banana pudding
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Pick 2
|$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Pick 1
|$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
|Sunbeam White Bread
a couple of pieces of white bread
|Fries
|$3.50
Crispy Sidewinders, we fry them with a little bit of beef fat
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
|TOTS
|$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
|Nachos
|$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Ms. Rose's Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Honey Tabasco, Choose One Side
|The Classic
Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
|Caesar
|$10.00
Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
1011 King Street, Charleston
|PORK SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
|PORK PLATE
|$15.49
8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.
|RIB PLATE
|$23.99
Your choice of 1lb or 2lb, 2 sides and your choice of sauce.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
|Fiery Ron's Burger
|$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Jr Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.
|Pork Plate
|$17.00
1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread
|Basket
|$3.50
Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.
CHICKEN
Rudy Royale
209 East Bay Street, Charleston
|DEVILED EGGS
|$3.00
PIMENTO CHEESE. PORK RINDS. 1 FULL EGG PER ORDER
|FARM LETTUCE
|$11.00
VERTICAL ROOTS FARM LETTUCES. DRIED STRAWBERRIES. FETA. RADISH. SHERRY VINAIGRETTE.
|1/2 CHICKEN
|$26.00
OUR SIGNATURE CHICKEN PERFECT FOR SHARING - LEG. THIGH. BREAST. WING. ONE SHARED PLATE.
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
145 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Chocolate Glaze*
|$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
|Sprinkle White*
|$2.29
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
|Egg & Cheese Bun
|$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast