Banana pudding in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve banana pudding

Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pick 2$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Pick 1$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Mac and Cheese Balls$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
Sunbeam White Bread
a couple of pieces of white bread
Fries$3.50
Crispy Sidewinders, we fry them with a little bit of beef fat
More about Lewis Barbecue
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
TOTS$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
Nachos$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
More about Home Team BBQ
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ms. Rose's Fried Chicken$16.00
Honey Tabasco, Choose One Side
The Classic
Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Caesar$10.00
Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing
More about Ms. Rose's
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK SANDWICH$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
PORK PLATE$15.49
8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.
RIB PLATE$23.99
Your choice of 1lb or 2lb, 2 sides and your choice of sauce.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
More about Home Team BBQ
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Jr Cheeseburger$7.00
Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.
Pork Plate$17.00
1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread
Basket$3.50
Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.
More about Melvin's BBQ
Rudy Royale image

CHICKEN

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
DEVILED EGGS$3.00
PIMENTO CHEESE. PORK RINDS. 1 FULL EGG PER ORDER
FARM LETTUCE$11.00
VERTICAL ROOTS FARM LETTUCES. DRIED STRAWBERRIES. FETA. RADISH. SHERRY VINAIGRETTE.
1/2 CHICKEN$26.00
OUR SIGNATURE CHICKEN PERFECT FOR SHARING - LEG. THIGH. BREAST. WING. ONE SHARED PLATE.
More about Rudy Royale
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

145 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Glaze*$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Sprinkle White*$2.29
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
Egg & Cheese Bun$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns

