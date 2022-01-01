Barbacoas in Charleston
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$3.99
SHREDDED CHICKEN, CARAMELIZED ONION AND ADOBE SAUCE
|CABEZA
|$3.99
CHEEK MEAT
|AL PASTOR
|$3.99
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|SHRIMP TACO
|$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
|$4.50
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
|Fiery Ron's Burger
|$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions