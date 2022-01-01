Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve barbacoas

El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$3.99
SHREDDED CHICKEN, CARAMELIZED ONION AND ADOBE SAUCE
CABEZA$3.99
CHEEK MEAT
AL PASTOR$3.99
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
More about El PinchoTaco
Bodega Todo image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP TACO$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO$4.50
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
More about Bodega Todo
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
More about Home Team BBQ

