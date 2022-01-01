Bean burritos in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve bean burritos
La Nortena
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Queasabirria Tacos (3)
|$18.00
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
|Burrito La Norteña
|$18.00
Stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, chopped tomatoes, and choice of meat filling.
|Cheese Dip
|$8.50
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
The Press
The Press
221 Coming St, Charleston
|Bean Burrito
|$10.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, veggie pinto beans, and pico de gallo.
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled chicken.
|Steak Burrito
|$14.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled steak.