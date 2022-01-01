Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve bean burritos

La Nortena image

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Queasabirria Tacos (3)$18.00
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
Burrito La Norteña$18.00
Stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, chopped tomatoes, and choice of meat filling.
Cheese Dip$8.50
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
More about La Nortena
The Press image

 

The Press

221 Coming St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean Burrito$10.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, veggie pinto beans, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled chicken.
Steak Burrito$14.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled steak.
More about The Press

