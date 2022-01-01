Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve beef noodles

Item pic

 

Thailicious - West Ashley

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)$18.95
Thai style noodle dish, which has a strong flavor. It contains both pork and beef, Bean sprout, Scallion, Basil as well as Dark soy sauce, in a Brown herb broth.
More about Thailicious - West Ashley
Hot & Spicy Beef Noodles image

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot & Spicy Beef Noodles$19.00
Mafalda Noodles, Chili Oil, Oyster Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Scallions
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
More about Pink Bellies
Item pic

 

Kanji James Island

807 Folly Rd, James Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Soba Noodle$10.95
More about Kanji James Island
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Soba Noodle$10.95
Beef ,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage
Beef Udon Noodle$10.95
Beef ,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage
More about Kanji West Ashley

