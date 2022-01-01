Beef noodles in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve beef noodles
Thailicious - West Ashley
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)
|$18.95
Thai style noodle dish, which has a strong flavor. It contains both pork and beef, Bean sprout, Scallion, Basil as well as Dark soy sauce, in a Brown herb broth.
Pink Bellies
595 king st ste 1, charleston
|Hot & Spicy Beef Noodles
|$19.00
Mafalda Noodles, Chili Oil, Oyster Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Scallions
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!