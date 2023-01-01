Beef teriyaki in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Beef Teriyaki
|$20.00
6oz. usda certified angus ribeye filet. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
|Beef Teriyaki
|$12.50
cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli medley with ginger salad, springroll, white rice, and orange
Thailicious - West Ashley
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Thai Teriyaki Beef
|$18.95
Served With Sear Onion, Bell Pepper.