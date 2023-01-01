Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Teriyaki$20.00
6oz. usda certified angus ribeye filet. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Beef Teriyaki$12.50
cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli medley with ginger salad, springroll, white rice, and orange
More about SHIKI
Consumer pic

 

Thailicious - West Ashley

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Teriyaki Beef$18.95
Served With Sear Onion, Bell Pepper.
More about Thailicious - West Ashley
Item pic

 

Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street

306 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Teriyaki$15.99
Served with mushrooms over rice.
More about Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street

