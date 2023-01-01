Black bean burgers in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve black bean burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Black Bean Burger
|$16.00
manchego cheese, butter lettuce, plum tomato, pickles, avocado, sriracha aioli, Brown's Court bun with fresh-cut fries
|Black Bean Burger
|$16.00
government cheese, butter lettuce, plum tomato, pickles, siracha aioli, Brown's Court bun. Served with hand-cut fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.99
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion.
Fuel - 211 Rutledge Ave
211 Rutledge Ave, Charleston
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Pepper jack, fresh grilled pineapple, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro mojo
*contains nuts