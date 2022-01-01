Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Consumer pic

 

Charleston Cheese

226 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken wrap$10.00
crispy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, onion, and your choice of sauce
More about Charleston Cheese
201 John King Grill & Bar image

 

201 John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Fried$15.00
Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

