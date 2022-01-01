Buffalo chicken wraps in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
More about Charleston Cheese
Charleston Cheese
226 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken wrap
|$10.00
crispy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, onion, and your choice of sauce
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap Fried
|$15.00
Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing