Burritos in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve burritos

El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO$13.00
More about El PinchoTaco
Toast image

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flat Iron Burrito$14.99
More about Toast
Toast image

 

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flat Iron Burrito$14.99
More about Toast
BURRITO image

 

Dashi

1262 Remount Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Chili-Marinated Fried Chicken, Spanish Chorizo, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Potatoes, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise
Side of Sambal Aioli
BURRITO$12.00
12" Wrap, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Fried Rice, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise, Side of Sambal Aioli.
More about Dashi
Item pic

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
BEEF BARBACOA BURRITO$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Beef Barbacoa, Salsa Rojo, Onion
PORK CARNITAS BURRITO$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Pork Carnitas, Chipotle Salsa, Pineapple
BRUSSELS SPROUTS BURRITO$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple
More about Bodega Todo
Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Pork Sausage, Corn Salsa, Peppers, Onions, Cheese and Eggs served with home fries on the side. Served with a side of salsa
More about Halo
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beans and Rice Burrito$8.50
Stuffed with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Vegetarian Burrito$18.00
Stuffed with mixed vegetables, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Steak And Sausage Burrito$18.00
Stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), refried beans, fresh cheese, and pico de gallo.
More about La Nortena
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Steak Burrito$15.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Burrito$15.00
More about Home Team BBQ
Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE image

 

Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE

464 N Nassau St, Charleston

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered Burrito$10.95
Served Christmas style (Hatch Red and Green Chile Sauce) topped with cheese and stuffed with chicken, beef or pork. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.
More about Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
Semilla image

 

Semilla

218 President St., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$12.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles, served in a 12" Flour Tortilla
More about Semilla
The Press image

 

The Press

221 Coming St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled chicken.
Bean Burrito$10.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, veggie pinto beans, and pico de gallo.
Steak Burrito$14.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled steak.
More about The Press
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$13.00
Black Pepper Chicken Burrito$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Black Pepper Teriyaki, Fried Onion
More about Poke Burri

