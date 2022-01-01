Burritos in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve burritos
More about Dashi
Dashi
1262 Remount Road, North Charleston
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$13.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Chili-Marinated Fried Chicken, Spanish Chorizo, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Potatoes, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise
Side of Sambal Aioli
|BURRITO
|$12.00
12" Wrap, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Fried Rice, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise, Side of Sambal Aioli.
More about Bodega Todo
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|BEEF BARBACOA BURRITO
|$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Beef Barbacoa, Salsa Rojo, Onion
|PORK CARNITAS BURRITO
|$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Pork Carnitas, Chipotle Salsa, Pineapple
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS BURRITO
|$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple
More about Halo
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Pork Sausage, Corn Salsa, Peppers, Onions, Cheese and Eggs served with home fries on the side. Served with a side of salsa
More about La Nortena
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Beans and Rice Burrito
|$8.50
Stuffed with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$18.00
Stuffed with mixed vegetables, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
|Steak And Sausage Burrito
|$18.00
Stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), refried beans, fresh cheese, and pico de gallo.
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
|Steak Burrito
|$15.00
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|BBQ Burrito
|$15.00
More about Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
464 N Nassau St, Charleston
|Smothered Burrito
|$10.95
Served Christmas style (Hatch Red and Green Chile Sauce) topped with cheese and stuffed with chicken, beef or pork. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.
More about Semilla
Semilla
218 President St., Charleston
|Shrimp Burrito
|$12.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles, served in a 12" Flour Tortilla
More about The Press
The Press
221 Coming St, Charleston
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled chicken.
|Bean Burrito
|$10.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, veggie pinto beans, and pico de gallo.
|Steak Burrito
|$14.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled steak.
More about Poke Burri
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Burrito
|$13.00
|Black Pepper Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Black Pepper Teriyaki, Fried Onion