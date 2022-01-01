Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Thailicious

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango cheese cake$8.95
New York style cheese cake topped with Mango, Coconut sauce, and sesame seed
Big Bad Breakfast image

SANDWICHES

Big Bad Breakfast

456 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SD CRISPY HASH CAKE$3.50
Item pic

 

Chill

520 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sunflower Butter Rice Cake$7.00
Sunflower butter,Banana, Hemp Seeds, drizzle of honey on top
Item pic

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes Basket$14.99
Crab Cakes$12.99
Served with Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
60 Bull Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Decadent Chocolate Cake$9.00
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cake$4.99
Item pic

 

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes Basket$14.99
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$8.00
Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sourdough Coffee Cake$4.99
Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin$3.25
Item pic

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$5.75
Super decadent and delicious!! 3 layers, chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate decadence covered in chocolate ganache. Grab a glass of milk!
Ristorante LIDI image

FRENCH FRIES

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Cake$8.00
Limoncello Cake$9.00
Angel food cake, limoncello with a whipped mascarpone topping
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$22.00
pan seared crab cakes, mixed greens, blistered grape tomatoes, green tomato corn salsa, remoulade
Consumer pic

 

Charleston Cheese

226 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birthday Cake$6.00
Vanilla ice cream mixed with rainbow sprinkles and rich vanilla icing topped with whip cream and a cherry
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cake$8.00
GF Carrot Cake$10.00
Choc Peanutbutter Cake image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choc Peanutbutter Cake$15.00
Chocolate Brownie/Chocolate Cake - Peanut Butter / Honey Filling.
Contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs
Birthday Cake$15.00
vanilla cake layers filled with fresh chantilly cream and frosted with vanilla buttercream and rainbow sprinkles.
Contains eggs, dairy, and gluten.
Carrot Cake$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Carrot Cake$6.99
Neon Tiger image

 

Neon Tiger

King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$14.00
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LAVA CAKE$7.50
A rich chocolate cake with a warm gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with chocolate sauce.
Item pic

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SD CRAB CAKE$9.00
Dinner Crab Cakes$23.99
Fresh made cakes loaded with lump & blue crab
SHRIMP & CRAB CAKE COMBO$22.99
Large, crispy fried shrimp with our famous crab cake
Item pic

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

145 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Cake*$4.29
Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and vanilla glazed.
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cake$4.99
