Cake in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve cake
Thailicious
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Mango cheese cake
|$8.95
New York style cheese cake topped with Mango, Coconut sauce, and sesame seed
Big Bad Breakfast
456 Meeting St, Charleston
|SD CRISPY HASH CAKE
|$3.50
Chill
520 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Sunflower Butter Rice Cake
|$7.00
Sunflower butter,Banana, Hemp Seeds, drizzle of honey on top
Toast
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Crab Cakes Basket
|$14.99
|Crab Cakes
|$12.99
Served with Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Decadent Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.99
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Crab Cakes Basket
|$14.99
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Coffee Cake
|$8.00
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Sourdough Coffee Cake
|$4.99
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.25
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$5.75
Super decadent and delicious!! 3 layers, chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate decadence covered in chocolate ganache. Grab a glass of milk!
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Cheese Cake
|$8.00
|Limoncello Cake
|$9.00
Angel food cake, limoncello with a whipped mascarpone topping
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Crab Cakes
|$22.00
pan seared crab cakes, mixed greens, blistered grape tomatoes, green tomato corn salsa, remoulade
Charleston Cheese
226 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Birthday Cake
|$6.00
Vanilla ice cream mixed with rainbow sprinkles and rich vanilla icing topped with whip cream and a cherry
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Oreo Cake
|$8.00
|GF Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Choc Peanutbutter Cake
|$15.00
Chocolate Brownie/Chocolate Cake - Peanut Butter / Honey Filling.
Contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs
|Birthday Cake
|$15.00
vanilla cake layers filled with fresh chantilly cream and frosted with vanilla buttercream and rainbow sprinkles.
Contains eggs, dairy, and gluten.
|Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|LAVA CAKE
|$7.50
A rich chocolate cake with a warm gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with chocolate sauce.
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|SD CRAB CAKE
|$9.00
|Dinner Crab Cakes
|$23.99
Fresh made cakes loaded with lump & blue crab
|SHRIMP & CRAB CAKE COMBO
|$22.99
Large, crispy fried shrimp with our famous crab cake
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
145 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Blueberry Cake*
|$4.29
Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and vanilla glazed.