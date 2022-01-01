Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Thailicious

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura calamari rings$13.95
More about Thailicious
FLYING LEGS image

 

FLYING LEGS

7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari (10)$8.25
More about FLYING LEGS
Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
calamari fried with cherry peppers, served with lemon aioli & grandma sauce
More about Berkeley's
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$10.00
More about Vespa Pizza
Ristorante LIDI image

FRENCH FRIES

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$9.00
baby squid, flour dusted, fried served with marinara
More about Ristorante LIDI
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Delaney Oyster House

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Firecracker Calamari$14.00
Furikake, Chili Mayo, Lime
More about Delaney Oyster House
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Calamari$7.50
Tempura squid with hot sauce and cucumber.
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI$11.99
Fried calamari topped with parmesan cheese and served with remoulade sauce.
More about West Ashley Crab Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Shumai

Waffles

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston