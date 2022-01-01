Calamari in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve calamari
More about Berkeley's
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Calamari
|$14.00
calamari fried with cherry peppers, served with lemon aioli & grandma sauce
More about Ristorante LIDI
FRENCH FRIES
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Fried Calamari
|$9.00
baby squid, flour dusted, fried served with marinara
More about Delaney Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Delaney Oyster House
115 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Firecracker Calamari
|$14.00
Furikake, Chili Mayo, Lime
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Spicy Calamari
|$7.50
Tempura squid with hot sauce and cucumber.