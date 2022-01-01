California rolls in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve california rolls
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Golden California Roll
|$14.95
Deep fried California roll topped with krab salad and eel sauce.
|California Roll
|$5.95
krab ,avocado ,cucumber
Kanji James Island
807 Folly Rd, James Island
|California Roll
|$6.95
Crab,avocado,cucumber inside
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Golden California Roll
|$15.50
Deep fried California roll, spicy crab and eel sauce on the top