Cannolis in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Fam's Brewing Co.

1291 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$3.99
More about Fam's Brewing Co.
Ristorante LIDI image

FRENCH FRIES

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$6.00
Cannoli filled with a blend of ricotta cheese, citrus zest and chocolate chips
More about Ristorante LIDI
Consumer pic

 

Chucktown Meatball Co. - Container Bar2130

2130 Mount Pleasant Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Roasted Peanut Cannoli$6.00
Honey roasted peanut cannoli cream dipped in salted and honey roasted peanuts.
More about Chucktown Meatball Co. - Container Bar2130
Cannoli image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$5.00
Ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar.
Contains dairy, gluten.
Cannoli Cake$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.
More about Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

