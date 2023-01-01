Cannolis in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve cannolis
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Cannoli
|$6.00
Cannoli filled with a blend of ricotta cheese, citrus zest and chocolate chips
Chucktown Meatball Co. - Container Bar2130
2130 Mount Pleasant Street, Charleston
|Honey Roasted Peanut Cannoli
|$6.00
Honey roasted peanut cannoli cream dipped in salted and honey roasted peanuts.
Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Cannoli
|$5.00
Ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar.
Contains dairy, gluten.
|Cannoli Cake
|$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.