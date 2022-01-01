Cappuccino in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve cappuccino
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Cappuccino 16oz.
|$4.00
Second State Heavy Weight Beans
|Cappuccino 20oz.
|$4.40
Second State Heavy Weight Beans
Ruby Sunshine
171 East Bay Street, Charleston
|French Truck Cappuccino
|$4.50
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth