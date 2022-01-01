Cheeseburgers in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayo & ketchup.
More about Bohemian Bull
Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Plain Cheeseburger$10.00
More about Berkeley's
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
Single beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with french fries or fresh apple slices.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.00
More about Home Team BBQ
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
CHEESEBURGER$8.00
Our 4oz classic smash burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Make it a combo by adding fries. Make it GF by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burgers do not require a temperature.
BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.50
4 oz burger patty, smashed thin with American Cheese, Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
More about Bodega Todo
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen image

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.50
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.00
More about Home Team BBQ
Red Chile Cheeseburger image

 

JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers

464 N Nassau St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Chile Cheeseburger$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch red chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
Green Chile Cheeseburger$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch green chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
More about JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Jr Cheeseburger$7.00
Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.
#4 Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
#2 Cheeseburger$8.50
1/3 lb
More about Melvin's BBQ
Neon Tiger image

 

Neon Tiger

King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steve's Cheeseburger$20.00
Ketchup/mustard base, American cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onions, diced pickles, and beef, garnished with ketchup and fresh parsley.
More about Neon Tiger
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESEBURGER$12.99
Burger topped with LTO and cheese served with one side
More about West Ashley Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

145 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$6.49
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

3875 West Ashley Cir, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Great American Cheeseburger$9.00
A steak burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mustard, ketchup and dill pickles on a grilled brioche bun served with a choice of home fries or chips
More about Eggs Up Grill
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
Single beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with french fries or fresh apple slices.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

