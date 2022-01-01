Cheeseburgers in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Kids Cheeseburger
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayo & ketchup.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Kids Plain Cheeseburger
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$4.99
Single beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with french fries or fresh apple slices.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.00
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
|CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
Our 4oz classic smash burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Make it a combo by adding fries. Make it GF by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burgers do not require a temperature.
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$9.50
4 oz burger patty, smashed thin with American Cheese, Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.00
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers
464 N Nassau St, Charleston
|Red Chile Cheeseburger
|$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch red chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
|Green Chile Cheeseburger
|$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch green chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Jr Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.
|#4 Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.50
|#2 Cheeseburger
|$8.50
1/3 lb
Neon Tiger
King Street, Charleston
|Steve's Cheeseburger
|$20.00
Ketchup/mustard base, American cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onions, diced pickles, and beef, garnished with ketchup and fresh parsley.
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|CHEESEBURGER
|$12.99
Burger topped with LTO and cheese served with one side
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
145 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.49
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
3875 West Ashley Cir, Charleston
|Great American Cheeseburger
|$9.00
A steak burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mustard, ketchup and dill pickles on a grilled brioche bun served with a choice of home fries or chips