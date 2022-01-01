Cheesecake in Charleston
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|NY Cheesecake
|$5.75
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$12.00
NY cheesecake with caramel and chocolate ganache swirl topped with toasted pecan pieces with a graham cracker crust.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|FRIED CHEESECAKE
|$7.00
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish in a flaky pastry tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar and garnished with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.