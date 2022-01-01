Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Bread$5.49
Garlic bread covered with provolone cheese and served with marinara sauce.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen image

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Bread Sticks$7.25
Our bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella, served a with a side of marinara.
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Bread
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Bread
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Bread$5.49
Garlic bread covered with provolone cheese and served with marinara sauce.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Cheese Fries

Cappuccino

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Fried Steaks

Turkey Clubs

Veggie Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston