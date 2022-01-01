Cheesy bread in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve cheesy bread
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Cheesy Bread
|$5.49
Garlic bread covered with provolone cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$7.25
Our bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella, served a with a side of marinara.
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|Cheesy Bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Cheesy Bread