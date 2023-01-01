Chef salad in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Fam's Brewing Co.

1291 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$6.99
Spring mix, ham, bacon, cheddar, carrott, egg, tomato
More about Fam's Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Alvin Ord's Sandwich Shop - James Island

1291 Folly Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$7.49
Chopped Ham or Turkey (or both), cheddar, mozzarella w/ lettuce, tomato, cucumber & pickle spear
More about Alvin Ord's Sandwich Shop - James Island
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catering Chef Salad$27.00
Large Chef Salad$8.25
Small Chef Salad$6.00
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chef Salad$6.95
Large Chef Salad$9.54
Catering Chef Salad$31.26
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

THE GRIFFON

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
Chopped Romaine, ham, turkey bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheese.
More about THE GRIFFON

