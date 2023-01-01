Charleston restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charleston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Charleston

Must-try Charleston restaurants

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California$7.00
kani, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe
Ginger Salad$4.00
house-made ginger dressing, iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, English cucumber, red cabbage, carrot
Sweet Potato Roll$8.00
sweet potato tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glaze
Consumer pic

 

Legend Deli

41-A George Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smash Burger$14.00
(2) beef and pork patties, American cheese, caramelized onion, B&B pickles, SO GOOD sauce, seeded bun
Up to no Gouda$13.00
Grilled ham, smoked gouda, arugula, tomato, dijonaise, sourdough
OG Sammie$7.00
Bacon, sausage, or ham, egg, cream cheese, choice of plain or everything bagel
Consumer pic

 

Thailicious - West Ashley

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
D3 Pad Kee Mao$15.95
Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Egg, Onion , Mix Bell pepper, Thai Basil, Broccoli, Tomatoes.
A2 Fresh Basil Roll (2)$7.95
Chilled rice paper roll filled with Shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, and basil. Served with hoisin sauce.
A5 Crispy Spring Rolls (4)$7.95
Egg roll wrapper stuffed with egg roll fillings (no meat). Served with sweet and sour sauce.
El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
AL PASTOR$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
CARNITAS$3.99
PORK CONFIT
SALSA TRIO$10.00
Queso dip, pico de gallo, & guacamole with chips
Consumer pic

 

Point Break Coffee & Drive Thru

520 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Berry$9.75
Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Honey, Coconut Water, Protein Powder
Chocolate Power$9.75
Mocha Cold Brew, Chocolate Protein, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Nibs & Almond Milk
Mad ACAI Bowl$12.00
Acai topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella
Consumer pic

 

Heavy's Barburger

1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HEAVY'S JUMBO WING BASKET$9.99
A Pound+ of Crispy Wings tossed in
Choice of Red Ranger Sauce, Honey Garlic
Sauce, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub.
Buttermilk Ranch or Blue Cheese Sauce
for Dipping
BARBURGER$12.29
Double Patty, Land O’Lakes American,
Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles,
Heavy’s Sauce
UNCLE GENE'S RANCHERO$10.49
Thick Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese,
Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños,
Sweet & Sassy BBQ, Fried Onion Ring
RENZO image

PIZZA

RENZO

384 Huger St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wrath Of Kahan Pizza$18.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
The Cheli Pizza$18.00
- tomato sauce, feta, lamb sausage,
pickled peppers, honey, za’atar -
Margherita Pizza$14.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Boho$5.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.
That's My Jam Burger$14.00
Bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese, & fried green tomato.
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Build your greatest creation starting with our ground in house burger and locally made Kaiser roll.
Uncork image

 

Uncork - Charleston

476 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Selection$46.00
Whipped Goat Cheese Crostini$10.00
6 Selection$62.00
Toast image

 

Toast - 118 - West Ashley

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Classic Breakfast$16.00
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Flat Iron Pancakes$12.00
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Classic Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Consumer pic

 

Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing - 337 King St.

337 King St., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Corndogs$8.00
8 mini corndogs w/ house made mustard
$2 off during Happy Hour
3005 Burger$17.00
2 patties, smoked gouda, onion fig jam and arugula
Boiled Peanuts$7.00
$2 off during Happy Hour
Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Chicken Wings$17.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
6 Chicken Wings$10.99
6 Jumbo Wings, Celery & choice of dip
Club Wrap$12.99
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Wrap
Banner pic

 

CO -

340 King St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Rice Bowl$17.50
Marinated wok steak, sunny egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, spicy gochujang sauce
Vietnamese Ramen$17.50
Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, herb mix, crispy onion, egg noodles, bok choy
Curry Laksa$18.50
Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served coconut broth
Tideland Brewing image

 

Tideland Brewing

4155 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$14.00
Double smash patty, house sauce, bacon jam, American cheese.
Falafel Burger$13.00
house falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, taziki.
Wings$7.00
Dry rub smoked jumbo wings, choice of sauce.
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$14.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, swiss, amoroso roll, au jus
Cheesesteak$14.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
Meatballs$12.00
grandma sauce, pecorino
Banner pic

 

Malika - James Island

1977 Maybank Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Masala Lemonade$6.00
Street style spiced lemonade.
Iced Chai$5.00
Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar, chilled.
Masala Fries$12.00
Crispy fries, house chili spice, onions, cilantro, spicy ketchup. Vegan.
Banner pic

 

PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350

7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
V1.Tonkatsu-Sandwich$8.99
Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot
A2.Popcorn Chicken$7.50
Taiwansese-Style Deep-Fried
S1. Grill House-Rice Plate$17.25
Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce (Grill beef-chicken & shrimp)
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fungi Pizza$15.00
Garlic Knots$8.00
Parm Sandwich$15.00
Banner pic

 

Alcove Market

320 Broad Street Suite 155, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pearl Barley Bowl$12.00
Harissa, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce
Crispy Falafel Sandwich$13.00
Hummus, Red Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Raita, on a Brioche Bun
House Brew$0.00
King Bean's Alcove Blend
The Pass image

 

The Pass - Panino and Provisions

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio e Pepe (Vegetarian)$12.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, Farm Butter, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper toasted on Sourdough, Drizzled Truffle Honey
No, We Have Not Seen "The Bear"$16.00
Cold Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Balsamic Onions, Housemade Pepper Shooter Aioli, XVOO on Toasted Ciabatta
Panino di Basilico$15.00
Basil-Lemon Chicken Salad, Pane Con Pomodoro, Olive Oil Dressed Greens on Toasted Ciabatta
Consumer pic

 

Fam's Brewing Co.

1291 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Rolls$8.49
Fried pizza dough loaded with pepperoni and cheese, topped with "shake"
Wings (6 count)$8.99
Fried or oven-baked wings, served with celery
Wings (12 count)$16.99
Fried or oven-baked wings, served with celery
Banner pic

 

99 Burnin BBQ - 7620 Rivers Ave #320

7620 Rivers Ave #320, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
05) Fish Hotpot$19.95
07) Beef Hotpot$19.95
01) Shrimp Hotpot$19.95
60 Bull Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine, parmigiano reggiano, Brown's Court sourdough croutons, Heritage Farms bacon
Taco Fried Flounder$6.00
East Coast wild-caught flounder, green tomato chutney, sriracha aioli, benne seed slaw
Bull Street Wrap$14.00
two eggs scrambled, basil, tomato, spinach, Drunken Goat cheese, Heritage Farms bacon, flour tortilla
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Kickin' Nuggets$8.99
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
12 Wings$17.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Coastal Skillet LLC image

 

Coastal Skillet

112 Renaissance Lane, Wando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coastal Quick Sandwich$7.50
Bacon, egg any style and cheese on a kaiser roll
Press Sandwich$13.00
Hot capicola, coppa, prosciutto, roasted tomatoes, arugula, taleggio cheese, red pepper couli, on a french baguette
Fried Chicken and Gravy$14.00
Open faced biscuit with fried chicken smothered in gravy topped with a fried egg
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Sauce (ToGo)$0.00
Choose From Our 3 Sauces. We will give you the amount of sauce appropriate for your order, if you want more, please add "extra sauce" or better yet, buy a custom Lewis Barbecue sauce bottle to keep in your fridge.
Pulled Pork (ToGo)$0.00
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
Texas Hot Gut Sausage (ToGo)$6.00
$6/Link - Oh snap! This housemade sausage (smoked on our custom sausage smoker) is mostly beef with a little bit of pork and a nice kick of heat.
Banner pic

 

Coach's Canteen - 710 Hopewell Drive

710 hopewell DR suit 112, Wando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 WINGS$15.95
Small Onion Rings$3.25
BLT$7.50
Edmund's Oast Restaurant image

 

Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive

1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pickled Shrimp$20.00
grilled rye, aioli, pickled vegetables, herbs
Crunchy Salad$15.00
greens, apples, almonds, pepitas, raisins, garbanzo flour, green goddess
Lunchbox$16.00
fried chicken sandwich, pasta salad, nutella cookie
Main pic

 

Cafecito - 471 King St

471 King St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Café Con Leche - Large 12 Oz$4.50
Cuban espresso and milk
Caprese Cubano$13.95
Tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, on hot pressed Cuban Bread
Beef Empanada$4.75
Savory ground beef filling in a baked empanada shell
Pink Bellies image

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish Sauce Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Nuoc Cham
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Mi Xao Don$20.00
Crispy Fried Ramen Noodles, Oyster Sauce, Beef, Shrimp, Napa Cabbage and Broccoli, Baby Corn, Sambal
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Spicy Lamb Dumplings$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
