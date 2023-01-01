Charleston restaurants you'll love
Must-try Charleston restaurants
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Popular items
|California
|$7.00
kani, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe
|Ginger Salad
|$4.00
house-made ginger dressing, iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, English cucumber, red cabbage, carrot
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$8.00
sweet potato tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glaze
Legend Deli
41-A George Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
(2) beef and pork patties, American cheese, caramelized onion, B&B pickles, SO GOOD sauce, seeded bun
|Up to no Gouda
|$13.00
Grilled ham, smoked gouda, arugula, tomato, dijonaise, sourdough
|OG Sammie
|$7.00
Bacon, sausage, or ham, egg, cream cheese, choice of plain or everything bagel
Thailicious - West Ashley
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Popular items
|D3 Pad Kee Mao
|$15.95
Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Egg, Onion , Mix Bell pepper, Thai Basil, Broccoli, Tomatoes.
|A2 Fresh Basil Roll (2)
|$7.95
Chilled rice paper roll filled with Shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, and basil. Served with hoisin sauce.
|A5 Crispy Spring Rolls (4)
|$7.95
Egg roll wrapper stuffed with egg roll fillings (no meat). Served with sweet and sour sauce.
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR
|$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
|CARNITAS
|$3.99
PORK CONFIT
|SALSA TRIO
|$10.00
Queso dip, pico de gallo, & guacamole with chips
Point Break Coffee & Drive Thru
520 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Berry
|$9.75
Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Honey, Coconut Water, Protein Powder
|Chocolate Power
|$9.75
Mocha Cold Brew, Chocolate Protein, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Nibs & Almond Milk
|Mad ACAI Bowl
|$12.00
Acai topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella
Heavy's Barburger
1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston
|Popular items
|HEAVY'S JUMBO WING BASKET
|$9.99
A Pound+ of Crispy Wings tossed in
Choice of Red Ranger Sauce, Honey Garlic
Sauce, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub.
Buttermilk Ranch or Blue Cheese Sauce
for Dipping
|BARBURGER
|$12.29
Double Patty, Land O’Lakes American,
Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles,
Heavy’s Sauce
|UNCLE GENE'S RANCHERO
|$10.49
Thick Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese,
Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños,
Sweet & Sassy BBQ, Fried Onion Ring
PIZZA
RENZO
384 Huger St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Wrath Of Kahan Pizza
|$18.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
|The Cheli Pizza
|$18.00
- tomato sauce, feta, lamb sausage,
pickled peppers, honey, za’atar -
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Small Boho
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.
|That's My Jam Burger
|$14.00
Bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese, & fried green tomato.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.00
Build your greatest creation starting with our ground in house burger and locally made Kaiser roll.
Uncork - Charleston
476 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|4 Selection
|$46.00
|Whipped Goat Cheese Crostini
|$10.00
|6 Selection
|$62.00
Toast - 118 - West Ashley
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|The Classic Breakfast
|$16.00
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
|Flat Iron Pancakes
|$12.00
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing - 337 King St.
337 King St., Charleston
|Popular items
|Corndogs
|$8.00
8 mini corndogs w/ house made mustard
$2 off during Happy Hour
|3005 Burger
|$17.00
2 patties, smoked gouda, onion fig jam and arugula
|Boiled Peanuts
|$7.00
$2 off during Happy Hour
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|Popular items
|12 Chicken Wings
|$17.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
|6 Chicken Wings
|$10.99
6 Jumbo Wings, Celery & choice of dip
|Club Wrap
|$12.99
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Wrap
CO -
340 King St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Korean Rice Bowl
|$17.50
Marinated wok steak, sunny egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, spicy gochujang sauce
|Vietnamese Ramen
|$17.50
Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, herb mix, crispy onion, egg noodles, bok choy
|Curry Laksa
|$18.50
Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served coconut broth
Tideland Brewing
4155 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
Double smash patty, house sauce, bacon jam, American cheese.
|Falafel Burger
|$13.00
house falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, taziki.
|Wings
|$7.00
Dry rub smoked jumbo wings, choice of sauce.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, swiss, amoroso roll, au jus
|Cheesesteak
|$14.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
|Meatballs
|$12.00
grandma sauce, pecorino
Malika - James Island
1977 Maybank Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Masala Lemonade
|$6.00
Street style spiced lemonade.
|Iced Chai
|$5.00
Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar, chilled.
|Masala Fries
|$12.00
Crispy fries, house chili spice, onions, cilantro, spicy ketchup. Vegan.
PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350
7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350, North Charleston
|Popular items
|V1.Tonkatsu-Sandwich
|$8.99
Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot
|A2.Popcorn Chicken
|$7.50
Taiwansese-Style Deep-Fried
|S1. Grill House-Rice Plate
|$17.25
Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce (Grill beef-chicken & shrimp)
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Popular items
|Fungi Pizza
|$15.00
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
|Parm Sandwich
|$15.00
Alcove Market
320 Broad Street Suite 155, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pearl Barley Bowl
|$12.00
Harissa, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce
|Crispy Falafel Sandwich
|$13.00
Hummus, Red Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Raita, on a Brioche Bun
|House Brew
|$0.00
King Bean's Alcove Blend
The Pass - Panino and Provisions
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe (Vegetarian)
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, Farm Butter, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper toasted on Sourdough, Drizzled Truffle Honey
|No, We Have Not Seen "The Bear"
|$16.00
Cold Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Balsamic Onions, Housemade Pepper Shooter Aioli, XVOO on Toasted Ciabatta
|Panino di Basilico
|$15.00
Basil-Lemon Chicken Salad, Pane Con Pomodoro, Olive Oil Dressed Greens on Toasted Ciabatta
Fam's Brewing Co.
1291 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.49
Fried pizza dough loaded with pepperoni and cheese, topped with "shake"
|Wings (6 count)
|$8.99
Fried or oven-baked wings, served with celery
|Wings (12 count)
|$16.99
Fried or oven-baked wings, served with celery
99 Burnin BBQ - 7620 Rivers Ave #320
7620 Rivers Ave #320, North Charleston
|Popular items
|05) Fish Hotpot
|$19.95
|07) Beef Hotpot
|$19.95
|01) Shrimp Hotpot
|$19.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
romaine, parmigiano reggiano, Brown's Court sourdough croutons, Heritage Farms bacon
|Taco Fried Flounder
|$6.00
East Coast wild-caught flounder, green tomato chutney, sriracha aioli, benne seed slaw
|Bull Street Wrap
|$14.00
two eggs scrambled, basil, tomato, spinach, Drunken Goat cheese, Heritage Farms bacon, flour tortilla
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Popular items
|10 Kickin' Nuggets
|$8.99
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
|6 Wings
|$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|12 Wings
|$17.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Coastal Skillet
112 Renaissance Lane, Wando
|Popular items
|Coastal Quick Sandwich
|$7.50
Bacon, egg any style and cheese on a kaiser roll
|Press Sandwich
|$13.00
Hot capicola, coppa, prosciutto, roasted tomatoes, arugula, taleggio cheese, red pepper couli, on a french baguette
|Fried Chicken and Gravy
|$14.00
Open faced biscuit with fried chicken smothered in gravy topped with a fried egg
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Popular items
|BBQ Sauce (ToGo)
|$0.00
Choose From Our 3 Sauces. We will give you the amount of sauce appropriate for your order, if you want more, please add "extra sauce" or better yet, buy a custom Lewis Barbecue sauce bottle to keep in your fridge.
|Pulled Pork (ToGo)
|$0.00
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
|Texas Hot Gut Sausage (ToGo)
|$6.00
$6/Link - Oh snap! This housemade sausage (smoked on our custom sausage smoker) is mostly beef with a little bit of pork and a nice kick of heat.
Coach's Canteen - 710 Hopewell Drive
710 hopewell DR suit 112, Wando
|Popular items
|12 WINGS
|$15.95
|Small Onion Rings
|$3.25
|BLT
|$7.50
Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pickled Shrimp
|$20.00
grilled rye, aioli, pickled vegetables, herbs
|Crunchy Salad
|$15.00
greens, apples, almonds, pepitas, raisins, garbanzo flour, green goddess
|Lunchbox
|$16.00
fried chicken sandwich, pasta salad, nutella cookie
Cafecito - 471 King St
471 King St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Café Con Leche - Large 12 Oz
|$4.50
Cuban espresso and milk
|Caprese Cubano
|$13.95
Tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, on hot pressed Cuban Bread
|Beef Empanada
|$4.75
Savory ground beef filling in a baked empanada shell
Pink Bellies
595 king st ste 1, charleston
|Popular items
|Fish Sauce Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Nuoc Cham
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
|Mi Xao Don
|$20.00
Crispy Fried Ramen Noodles, Oyster Sauce, Beef, Shrimp, Napa Cabbage and Broccoli, Baby Corn, Sambal
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
|Spicy Lamb Dumplings
|$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!