Chicken burritos in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken burritos

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde
More about Bodega Todo
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$13.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
The Press image

 

The Press

221 Coming St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled chicken.
More about The Press
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Pepper Chicken Burrito$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Black Pepper Teriyaki, Fried Onion
More about Poke Burri

