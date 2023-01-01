Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

The Matador - Charleston

235 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Habanero Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
More about The Matador - Charleston
Item pic

 

Rancho Lewis

1503 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes$16.00
Slow cooked pulled chicken prepared with green chiles, tomatillos, and cilantro, rolled in our house-made corn tortillas, and topped with a fire roasted green chile sauce, cheese, and herbs. Served with Spanish rice and Marrow Farms pinto beans. Substituting veggies replaces the filling with our house blend of roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced fried potatoes in a Mexican style crema!
More about Rancho Lewis

