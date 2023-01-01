Chicken enchiladas in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
The Matador - Charleston
235 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Habanero Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
Rancho Lewis
1503 King Street, Charleston
|Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
|$16.00
Slow cooked pulled chicken prepared with green chiles, tomatillos, and cilantro, rolled in our house-made corn tortillas, and topped with a fire roasted green chile sauce, cheese, and herbs. Served with Spanish rice and Marrow Farms pinto beans. Substituting veggies replaces the filling with our house blend of roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced fried potatoes in a Mexican style crema!