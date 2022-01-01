Chicken salad in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken salad
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Smoked Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap
|$14.00
Pulled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, and ceasar dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled buffalo chicken.
|Kickin' Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled chicken.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Chicken Salad
|$11.50
onions, chopped pickles, muligrain
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Buffalo Fried Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, on Spring Mix
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sun-dried cranberries, goat cheese, pecans, red wine vinaigrette
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Chicken Santa Fe Salad
|$15.00
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
1011 King Street, Charleston
|PIG OUT SALAD W/ CHICKEN
|$12.59
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ CHICKEN
|$12.59
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$11.99
chopped romaine, Blackened chicken, corn & black bean salsa tortilla strips and spicy ranch
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Fried
|$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$15.98
Large Caesar Salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, Parmesan cheese and croutons