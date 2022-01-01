Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Toast
Item pic

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap$14.00
Pulled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, and ceasar dressing
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled buffalo chicken.
Kickin' Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled chicken.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$11.50
onions, chopped pickles, muligrain
More about Millers All Day
Bodega Todo image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN$12.00
More about Bodega Todo
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Buffalo Fried Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, on Spring Mix
More about Halo
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sun-dried cranberries, goat cheese, pecans, red wine vinaigrette
More about 109 Eli's Table
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Santa Fe Salad$15.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PIG OUT SALAD W/ CHICKEN$12.59
CHOPPED SALAD W/ CHICKEN$12.59
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Chicken Salad$11.99
chopped romaine, Blackened chicken, corn & black bean salsa tortilla strips and spicy ranch
More about The Griffon
201 John King Grill & Bar image

 

201 John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Fried$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$15.98
Large Caesar Salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, Parmesan cheese and croutons
More about West Ashley Crab Shack
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled buffalo chicken.
Kickin' Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled chicken.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

