Chicken salad sandwiches in Charleston

Alcove Market
320 Broad Street Suite 155, Charleston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken Salad, Avocado, Walnuts, Cranberry Relish on a Croissant
BEECH ON DANIEL ISLAND
864 Island Park Dr Suite 102, Charleston
|CHICKEN-SALAD WRAP
|$10.50
Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Spring Mix,
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ - West Ashley
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Charleston
145 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato