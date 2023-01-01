Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Alcove Market

320 Broad Street Suite 155, Charleston

Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Chicken Salad, Avocado, Walnuts, Cranberry Relish on a Croissant
BEECH ON DANIEL ISLAND

864 Island Park Dr Suite 102, Charleston

CHICKEN-SALAD WRAP$10.50
Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Spring Mix,
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ - West Ashley

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Charleston

145 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse - West Ashley

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$14.00
