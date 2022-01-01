Chicken teriyaki in Charleston
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.00
usda all natural, antibiotic & steroid free breast. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.50
cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli medley with ginger salad, springroll, white rice, and orange
Thailicious
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Thai Teriyaki Chicken
|$15.95
Thai teriyaki sauce with chicken, Seared Onions, and Bell Pepper served over imported Jasmine rice.
Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston
|Side Teriyaki Chicken
|$4.95
|MED Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.50
|LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$8.90
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Teriyaki Chicken Bento
|$15.95
Served with shumai, California roll, salad, and fried rice
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken
|$24.00
|Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*
|$31.50
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$21.00
Kanji West Ashley
1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice.Green Pepper&Onion
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Panko Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Teriyaki Sauce, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds