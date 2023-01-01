Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chilaquiles in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Chilaquiles
Charleston restaurants that serve chilaquiles
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
No reviews yet
CHILAQUILES LUNCH
$13.00
More about El PinchoTaco
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
Avg 4.5
(516 reviews)
Chilaquiles
$16.50
Corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken, cooked with ranchera sauce and topped with cheese. Served with Mexican rice and small salad.
More about La Nortena
