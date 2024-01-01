Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chile relleno

The Matador - Charleston

235 Meeting Street, Charleston

Roasted Chile Rellenos$20.50
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
Rancho Lewis

1503 King Street, Charleston

Chile Relleno$19.00
Roasted hatch green chiles stuffed with asadero cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter and baked to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce and herbs. Served with Spanish rice and Marrow Farms pinto beans.
